'Better our world' — Kenyan Ambassador encourages school children in Accra

On the 11th of December 2021, the Peruvian Ambassador to Ghana visited the Soul Clinic International School.

The well-publicized visit seems to have sparked diplomatic interest surrounding the school, as on the 8th of February 2022 H.E - Kenyan Ambassador to Ghana also paid a courtesy call on the school.

The visit was another opportunity for cultural exchange, as students of the school put on beautiful displays that brought the beauty of Ghanaian and Kenyan history and traditions to the foreground.

In addition to a sign that read, "Karibu, shuleni kwetu" which translates in Swahili to "Welcome to our school", students of the International School read poems and citations in Swahili and English that highlighted the significance of Ghana and Kenya's sisterhood.

Welcoming the Ambassador was a banner that had the school's name translated into Swahili. According to the diplomat, this made him feel at home and even assume the school was of Eastern African origins.

Speaking to the pupils and students, H.E Mugendi Barine exhorted the future leaders on the importance of finding themselves in an awe-inspiring educational institution and the need to take advantage of the benefits in the quest to better our world. He insisted that they must be the change they seek to see.

During a question and answer session, the pupils and students asked questions about the Kenyan economy, origins of the Kenyan flag and the difference between Ghana and Kenya, amongst others. Answering the question about the differences between Ghana and Kenya, the Ambassador explained that the only variations are artificial borders. He asked pupils and students to see themselves as a united global front.

At the time of his departure, he was presented with a uniquely made Kente clothe and the banner bearing the school's name in Swahili. Explaining the rationale behind the gift, reps of the school stated that the items were significantly intended to ensure that the diplomat takes away a piece of his beautiful experience.

The Ambassador expressed his utmost gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the sisterhood between Ghana and Kenya, before he was mugged by pupils for his autograph.