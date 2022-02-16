Coup comment by Oliver Barker Vormawor unfortunate but government must listen — Security Analyst

16.02.2022 LISTEN

Mr Godson Bill Ocloo, a security analyst who doubled as a crisis and management professional has condemned the threat by Lawyer Oliver Baka Vormawor to stage a coup should the controversial E-Levy bill be passed by Parliament.

According to Mr Ocloo, the comments from Mr Vormawor was unfortunate and should not be encouraged by any citizen since the country has tasted the bitterness of a military regime.

Mr Ocloo indicated that, though the comment from lawyer Barker Vormawor was undemocratic, President Nana Addo Dankwa led NPP government must listen to the people regarding the controversial E-levy.

"Yes, many are against this E-Levy bill and they keep on demonstrating this over and over. Why can't government listen their people and withdraw this?" Mr Bill Ocloo said this in a phone-in interview with Evans Worlanyo Ameamu on Keta based Jubilee radio during their major news at 5 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 monitored by ModernGhana news.

He continued, "l don't believe coup can be stage by one person, for that matter Mr Vormawor."

According to him, many Ghanaians are psychologically traumatized while others seem to lost hope in the ruling government since they felt their messages and grievances always fall on deaf ears.

He noted that the coup plots in countries such as Guinea, Burkina Faso among others recently was heartbreaking and warning for African leaders to sit up to avoid such happenings.

He continued that,"Ghana is not different and unique than other African countries who have already recorded coups and if governance continues this way, the unfortunate may happened".

He added that the arrest of some journalists was unfortunate but advised all journalists to fact check their stories before putting them across.

Mr Bill Ocloo further advise Ghanaians to desist from comments which may put the country's peace into jeopardy and cause fear and panic in others.