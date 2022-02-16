ModernGhana logo
Parts of Accra and Eastern Region to experience dumsor over maintenance works

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will start its planned maintenance works in some areas in the Greater Accra and Eastern Region of Ghana today Wednesday February 16.

The maintenance service is as a result of the premier power company to provide smooth services to its consumers.

Affected areas will therefor experience power outages between 9am and 4pm on Wednesday, February 16.

In Accra, the affected areas would include Gbegbeyise, Petroleum, Glefe, Wiaboman, West hills, Dzorwulu, Bayere junction, Reservoir, Dodowa, Rhaman town, Agormada, Doryumu, Kordiebe and Ayikuma.

2162022124012-1h830n4aau-ecg2.jpeg

Areas that surround these places may also be affected.

In the Eastern Region an emergency maintenance work will affect areas like Mampong, Akropong, Larteh, Amanokrom, Mamfe, Abiriw, Obosomase, Tutu, Awukugua, Adukrom and their surround areas will be affected by the planned maintenance works between the hours of 10am and 4pm on Wednesday February 16, 2022.

2162022124012-m6htl8w331-ecg3.jpeg

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

