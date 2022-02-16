ModernGhana logo
A/R: 12-year-old boy drowns in river at Nkoranza

A 12-year-old boy, Stephen Amponsah has drowned in a deep river at Nkoranza in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred around 5 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The Assembly Member for the area, Williams Acheampong told Class FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the victim together, with other four colleagues, went swimming in the river.

The victim who is a resident of Trede-Akrofuom, however, drowned in the process.

Mr. Acheampong said the necessary rituals were performed by the Chief of Nkoranza before a search was conducted in the river.

The body has been retrieved by personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) together with the trede police.

The remains have been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Trede police have commenced investigations into the incident.

—Classfmonline.com

