Minority demand immediate suspension of new illegal, draconian ECG charges

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) immediately suspends all newly introduced charges.

The ECG effective February 1, 2022, commenced new charges for various services offered to customers.

Speaking to the media, the Ranking Member of Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor stressed that the Minority is unhappy with the unorthodox approach by ECG to introduce increased charges.

He said, the Minority, “has noted with grave concern, some steep and astronomical increases in service and other related charges within the Electricity sector averaging at almost 100%.

“Even more worrying is the fact that these increments have been carried out in the most opaque and clandestine manner without recourse to any public announcement by the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission.”

According to him, the Minority expects that the ECG will immediately suspend the new charges and rather engage stakeholders on the matter.

“The Minority in Parliament wishes to state in unequivocal terms that we completely reject these draconian price hikes given the current economic conditions as well as the surreptitious manner with which the exercise has been carried out.

“We, therefore, call for the immediate suspension of these price increments to allow for better consultation and also ensure that due process is adhered in this regard,” John Abdulai Jinapor stressed.

Below is a release from the ECG communicating new charges to customers: