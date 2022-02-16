UTAG NEC would still have to communicate resumption of lectures — UCC UTAG President

16.02.2022 LISTEN

President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Bert Boadi Kusi has stated that, the suspension of the strike and resumption of lectures can only be announced by the National Executive board of UTAG.

Speaking to Accra based Joy News, he stated that inspite of the court order the national executives of UTAG would announce a date for lecturers to resume work.

“It is clear, the judge has spoken and I don’t think it will be proper for anyone to disrespect the orders of the court or judge, but again in carrying out that function, it is proper that we look at all the issues and exactly what the judge has said.”

He added that, the injunction placed on UTAG’s strike, he believes will not prolong the matter between National LabourCommission. He indicated that he had always held the view that, litigation was not the way to go and so spending time in court and not touching the substantive matter will not help.

“I do not believe this will stretch the matter. We don’t just presume that these are the specific orders. I don’t think anyone wants to stretch the matter we just need to look at the specific orders that came in. I have said in the past that litigation is not the way to go. At the end of the day whatever we are doing is about conditions of service so if you going to spend all your time in court and not touch on the substantive matter then we are not moving on. That is not what our members want.

The National Labor Commission (NLC) dragged UTAG to court for embarking on an illegal strike.

An Accra high court on February 15 ruled in favor of the NLC and ordered UTAG to halt its strike and get back to the lecture halls.

The substantive case of UTAG will still be heard come February 22, 2022 when they reappear in court as decided by the judge.

UTAG begun its strike on Monday February 10, 2022 to demand better conditions of service. There are questions as to how soon members of the association would resume work having previously said that a court injunction would still not persuade them back to their teaching duties.