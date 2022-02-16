Don’t hail coup; it will destroy your life – Kufuor

Former Ghana President, John Agyekum Kufuor has advised Ghanaians not to hail coup plotters.

Speaking to the VOA in an interview, the revered Ghanaian leader stressed that a coup is not an experience he will recommend for any generation.

He said people who intend to stage coups should not be hailed because, in the long run, they may not only be incompetent, but they will end up destroying the lives of the people.

“I wouldn’t advise anybody to hail a coup d’état. It comes from faceless people you don’t know, who haven’t given anything to keep for you or to manage for you, and they may not even be competent enough to do anything,” ex-President JA Kufuor said while adding, “And if they come, they use an opportunity and come to impose themselves on you and destroy your life. Is this what anybody should want?"

Amid the several coups in the West African region in recent times, JA Kufuor has admonished heads of states to go by their oath to their people.

He said heads of states that want to serve for longer terms should use the Constitutions of their countries to negotiate same.

“…try to live by your oath to the people because it is the underpinning of good governance.

“If you think the period is too short, use the constitutional means to convince the people to amend constitution or reform constitution to lengthen tenure a bit but please don’t play smart and on the eve when you should be stepping down, you say there’s a third term. You do that and you push people into feeling they too can take things into their own hands and do what they mustn’t do,” the ex-Ghana President shared.