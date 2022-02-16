ModernGhana logo
Minority’s fight with Majority in Parliament was necessary; they defended our democracy — Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama has defended the Minority’s clash with the Majority during the brawl in Parliament last year.

The many misunderstandings between the two groups in Parliament in 2021 reached its highest peak in December when Members of Parliament engaged in a fistfight.

Addressing the clergy during a meeting in Accra, former President Jon Dramani Mahama justified the role the Minority played in the brawl arguing that it was a fight to protect the country’s democracy.

“If you get the details of our concerns you will understand the view from where we are coming from. I do think this meeting is timely, it is good to hear from all sides.

“By the time you have heard what we have to say you will realize that the problem is much deeper than what you think. That is why I have brought some of the MPs. That fight was a fight for democracy,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

He continued, “there is no way a speaker can sit in the chair, relinquish the chair, let somebody else come and sit and take a vote in something that he has presided over.

“It was felt that our MPs should sit timidly and let them pass this unconstitutionality, it won’t happen. I am happy that that rowdy scene has woken your consciences that you must intervene because there is a lot that is happening in this country that if we don’t intervene it will affect our democracy.”

After backlash from Ghanaians following the brawl in Parliament last year, both the Minority and Majority in the house have promised never to engage in such an act again.

Journalist

