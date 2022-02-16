E-Levy: If you think MTN will charge you too much switch to Vodafone — Michael Okyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi has asked his constituents and Ghanaians, in general, to switch networks if the one they are already subscribed to deducts too much charges on their Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions.

The Parliamentarian on Monday, February 14, 2022, engaged market women and taxi drivers on the e-levy in Koforidua as part of a move to explain the reasons for the levy.

During the engagement, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi said anyone who feels MTN deducts too much on MoMo transactions should switch to Vodafone when the implementation of the E-Levy commences.

“You are the one who pays the levy. So for instance, if you are sending GHS200 to your child at OPASS, you won’t pay tax on the first GHS100. So the first hundred cedis is free. The GHS100 left is what you will pay the e-levy on. The one sending is the one who will pay the levy.

“Your child who is receiving will not pay anything. The Telecommunication companies in Ghana are many. We have MTN, Vodafone, and Airtel Tigo. For MTN, they charge, Vodafone doesn’t charge so if you think MTN is charging too much just migrate to Vodafone. Simple,” the New Juaben South MP said as quoted by Star News.

He told market women and drivers that if Ghanaians do not accept the E-Levy, the government may be forced to cancel the free Senior High School programme which will, in turn, affect school children.

“If we don’t pay the E-levy and we go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us,” Michael Okyere Baafi noted.

While the Minority in Parliament has remained resolute in its efforts to reject the E-Levy, the government is pushing the Majority side of Parliament to have the levy approved at all cost.