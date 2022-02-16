Abronye DC dragged to court today for coup allegation against Mahama

16.02.2022 LISTEN

Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC will be arraigned before the court today after he was arrested and detained by the police yesterday.

Abronye DC was detained by the Accra Regional Command on February 15 when he honored an invitation by the police for accusing former President John Dramani Mahama of planning with Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.

He was charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

While he is expected to face the court today, Hopeson Adorye, member of the NPP communications team believes strongly that Abronye DC shall prove his innocence in the court.

Speaking to Accra based Citi News; Hopeson Adorye stated that, the accused was just reacting to comments made by another person.

“The charges that have been levelled against him are unfair. He was minding his business when he was called from a radio station to react to a comment another person had made.”

Hopeson Adorye added that, the team was going to prove to the courts that the accused was innocent as he was just minding his business.

“How can this pass for misconduct? I am not a law student but I don’t think it does. I believe the IGP thought he spoke from the studio, but he did not. We are going to prove this to the IGP tomorrow [Wednesday]. He only said the mindset of Oliver is what Mahama carries. Isn’t that the case? Don’t they work together? They have the same vision,” he stated.