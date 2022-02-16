Five in critical condition after fatal accident on Keta-Anloga road

Five persons are in a critical condition after an Opel Astra taxi with registration number GT 4134 V collided with a three tire vehicle with registration number M -12 -GT 4366 at Tegbi Ghana, Abidjan junction on the Keta-Anloga road in Anloga District of the Volta region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at about 5:30 pm.

Five persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are now receiving treatment at Keta municipal hospital.

No casualty recorded.

Baba Idriss, an eyewitness who spoke to ModernGhana News said the three tire vehicle which was fully loaded with bags of pure water moving from Anloga to Keta collided with the taxi cab which was also moving in the opposite direction from Keta.

He said the three tire vehicle driver was trying to overtake a motor rider and mistakingly veered into the other lane crashing into the taxi cab.

"The tree tire pure water vehicle driver was on top speed,whilst trying to overtake a mottor ridder in front he went into the other line and crushed with the taxi driver," he added.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana news indicates that three persons were onboard the taxi including the driver while the other vehicle has two persons onboard.

The incident have since been reported to Keta municipal police command who are yet to launch investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.