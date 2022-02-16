ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Five in critical condition after fatal accident on Keta-Anloga road

Social News Five in critical condition after fatal accident on Keta-Anloga road
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Five persons are in a critical condition after an Opel Astra taxi with registration number GT 4134 V collided with a three tire vehicle with registration number M -12 -GT 4366 at Tegbi Ghana, Abidjan junction on the Keta-Anloga road in Anloga District of the Volta region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at about 5:30 pm.

Five persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are now receiving treatment at Keta municipal hospital.

No casualty recorded.

Baba Idriss, an eyewitness who spoke to ModernGhana News said the three tire vehicle which was fully loaded with bags of pure water moving from Anloga to Keta collided with the taxi cab which was also moving in the opposite direction from Keta.

He said the three tire vehicle driver was trying to overtake a motor rider and mistakingly veered into the other lane crashing into the taxi cab.

"The tree tire pure water vehicle driver was on top speed,whilst trying to overtake a mottor ridder in front he went into the other line and crushed with the taxi driver," he added.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana news indicates that three persons were onboard the taxi including the driver while the other vehicle has two persons onboard.

The incident have since been reported to Keta municipal police command who are yet to launch investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

216202261825-1j041p5ccw-img-20220215-wa0081

216202261827-8dt2wkivvq-img-20220215-wa00781

216202261829-wcsevihuto-img-20220215-wa00801

216202261832-g40n1r5edy-img-20220215-wa00841

216202261834-wbreuihuto-img-20220215-wa00831

216202261838-j4eq276ggb-img-20220215-wa00871

216202261839-wbrevihuto-img-20220215-wa00891

216202261841-ptkvn0y442-img-20220215-wa00881

216202261843-8dt2xkjwvq-img-20220215-wa00862

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
You don't strike when there's negotiation, it puts pressure on the other party — NLC to UTAG
16.02.2022 | Social News
Concerned Youth of Amasaman chase MP to declare stance on E-Levy
16.02.2022 | Social News
One dead, 4 injured in Kwame Danso fire tender accident
16.02.2022 | Social News
‘UTAG is bound by their sworn affidavit to resume work’ – NLC
16.02.2022 | Social News
Okuapemman Old Students: Adehye 94 fetes street kids in Accra in pre-valentine giveaway
15.02.2022 | Social News
Opoku Ware School shaped me — Dr. Akoto
15.02.2022 | Social News
Ato Forson: Prosecution to file outstanding witness statement by February 12
16.02.2022 | Social News
Film Village: I’m highly disappointed in MPs in Ashanti Region — Broadcast journalist
16.02.2022 | Social News
Bono East immigration repatriates 358 irregular migrants
16.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line