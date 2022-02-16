Concerned Youth of Amasaman chase MP to declare stance on E-Levy

Amasaman MP Hon. Afrifa Mensa

The Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency (COYOAMAC) has demanded their Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman Constituency, Hon. Afrifa Mensa to come out and declare his stance on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Failure to do so the group has threatened to demonstrate and march to the Ga West Municipal Assembly and to his personal office to submit ther petition to register their disgust towards his action.

According to COYOAMAC, the MPs refusal to honour an invitation to a press conference on February 12, 2022, is a clear indication that he has no respect for the people who voted him into office and for the democracy he represents.

"Ghanaians are already suffering and we can't bear to suffer anymore. This is not the time for Cowardice, we call on everyone to come out and express their disgust to this unpopular proposal.

"We call on the sitting MP, Hon. Afrifa Mensa to make his position on this insensitive E-LEVY clear to the electorate who made him who he is," a press release from the Amasaman Youth signed by its president Abroni Thomas has said.

Describing the proposed E-Levy by the government as preposterous, COYOAMAC stresses that it will not pay when implemented.

"COYOAMAC will like to state without any equivity that we will not pay. We say to the Government ''If you say the economy is broke FIX IT''.

"Fix it without adding up to our problems. How can a satisfied man with a bloated stomach gotten from the gains of corruption ask the sickly hungry man to help him pay his debt," the release from Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency adds.

For Immediate Release 15th February, 2022.

DECLARE YOUR POSITION ON E-LEVY-COYOAMAC TO AMASAMAN MP

Concerned Youth of Amasaman Constituency(COYOAMAC), organized a press conference on Saturday 12th February, 2022 at Mayera Lakeside pub, for which we invited Hon. Afrifa Mensa, sitting Member of Parliament for Amasaman Constituency, due to his blatant and deliberate refusal to honor the invitation of the upcoming musicians, DJs, Dancers, MCs, Graphic Designers and Music Producers to tell us his position on the E-LEVY, we have therefore decided after broader consultation to embark on a picketing to the Ga West Municipal Assembly and to his personal office to submit our petition to register our disgust towards his action.

His refusal to be present is a clear indication that he has no respect for the people who voted him into office and for the democracy he represents.

Concern Youth of Amasaman Constituency (COYOAMAC) will like to register our disgust to the preposterous proposal by Government as the solution to our dying economy.

That preposterous proposal is the almighty notorious E-LEVY.

A policy that if we agree to will make the poor poorer and the rich very poor, why do we say this , we say this because this policy seeks to rob more money from the rich and to take the little in the hands of the poor man on the street.

How did we get here, is it by the fault of the ordinary Ghanaian or the gross mismanagement of the so called political leaders who claim when they are in opposition, to have a magic one which turns everything they touch into Gold and yet when given power, they look for everybody to blame for their abysmal performance.

They put square pegs in round holes appointing incompetent people into vital positions.

They steal from the coffers of the nation and enjoy their stolen booty with their friends and cronies.

They refuse all sound economic advice and turn themselves into demigods in power.

These power drunk leaders after messing up the economy want you to pay for the sins they committed.

They want you to pay for the food they ate alone, they don’t care about you at all, the only God they worship is their stomach and the only church they attend is CORRUPTION. They eat, they bath and breathe corruption.

We all know how the COVID fund was mismanaged.

We all know how they drove out persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the various tollbooths without any alternative means of livelihood example is the Kpobiman Tollbooth in the Amasaman Constituency.

We all know how many people lost their jobs due to lack of prudent economic management.

We all know how many banks and other financial institutions were collapsed and how former employees of those banks were made unemployed in a time of serious economic distress.

The Government have good news for you.

What is the good news, he want you to pay E-LEVY, even though you are unemployed.

He wants you to pay E-LEVY even though you are hungry.

He wants you to pay E-LEVY even though you can’t afford your rent nor pay your children school fees.

Finally, he wants you to pay E-LEVY even though he stole from you and ate alone, What an INSENSITIVE PROPOSAL.

COYOAMAC will like to state without any equivity that we will not pay.

We say to the Government ''If you say the economy is broke FIX IT''.

Fix it without adding up to our problems.

How can a satisfy man with bloated stomach gotten from the gains of corruption ask the sickly hungry man to help him pay his debt.

Ghanaians are already suffering and we can’t bear to suffer anymore.

This is not the time for Cowardice, we call on everyone to come out and express their disgust to this unpopular proposal.

We call on the sitting MP, Hon. Afrifa Mensa to make his position on this insensitive E-LEVY clear to the electorate who made him who he is.

The Concern Youth of Amasaman Constituency, (COYOAMAC), conclude by asking the government to withdraw this insensitive, unpopular and neck breaking E-LEVY.

Abroni Thomas

(DJ YOGO)

PRESIDENT, (COYOAMAC)