Workshop on Sustainability of Migration Governance and Diaspora Engagement Platform held in Accra

A special workshop on Sustainability of Migration Governance and Diaspora Engagement Platforms in Ghana has been held in Accra.

The selected participants were from key state and non-state actors in the migration governance space in Ghana, who have received the GIZ Programme Migration & Diaspora supported multi-stakeholder capacity development trainings for organizing and facilitating dialogue among stakeholders in the country.

The workshop, facilitated by the Collective Leadership Institute, was aimed at consolidating the inputs and plans of the participants for further engagement and build trust among key actors working in Ghanaian migration governance and diaspora cooperation. Prior to this workshop, three training module series, which focused largely on deepening trust and understanding among actors, as well as developing capacity for convening and facilitating high-level multi-stakeholder dialogues, were held in 2021 for more than 80 participants. The training yielded Certification of participants from various Ghanaian institutions as Collective Leadership Specialists. The Certified Specialists are now part of a global network of multi-stakeholder dialogue specialists.

Speaking at the event, the Senior National Coordinator for GIZ Ghana - Programme Migration & Diaspora, Abena O. Amponsah-Bio, reiterated GIZ-Programme Migration & Diaspora’s interest to further collaborate on migration governance related initiatives with the respective institutions from which the participants were drawn and to serve as the go-to skill resource base for facilitating effective multi-stakeholder dialogues in Ghana, having been newly equipped with critical stakeholder dialoguing skills.

The training series brought together representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender and Social Protection Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Centre for Migration Studies, Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana Refugees Board, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Migrants Watch, RECFAM, Scholars in Transit, SEWA Foundation, and the National Population Council.