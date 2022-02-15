Government Committed To Promoting ‘Culture Of Free Media’ – Paul Amaning

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful has categorically stated that the government is not clamping down on free speech as indicated by some individuals.

According to him, the action being taken against persons who tend to incite the people against the government does not suggest free speech is being opposed by the government.

He further stressed that the government has no interest in prosecuting free speech.

“I disagree with people who think that the government is kind of shutting down on free speech, I disagree. What actually did the gentleman say? What he said for me, amounts to inciting the public against the government. If you say that you are going to lead a coup and that the military is useless, do you think it is a good thing coming from somebody of his calibre who is a lawyer and a researcher?

“…Yes, there’s free speech but, people must know that the fact that there’s free speech doesn’t mean that you can say anything at all you want.”

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is committed to promoting a culture of free media.

Speaking on Original 91.9 FM on Adwenekasa on Tuesday (15 February),Paul Amaning continued by saying that “so, he knew what he was talking about. Now people are even asking us to give a different meaning to what a coup is. I don’t know… you see, I believe in the professionalism of the police and the court. If there’s an issue which the court is dealing with it, then people jumping to hasty conclusions by saying that the government is doing that, the government is doing this, I think that’s not the way to go.”

Background

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded Fix the country convenor Oliver Barker-Vormawor into custody after he was charged with treason felony.

The presiding judge, Justice Eleanor Barnes denied the accused bail due to the nature of the offense citing that her court does not have jurisdiction to do same.

The judge directed the police to allow the lawyers and family members of Oliver Barker Vormawor (maximum three members) from 10am to 4pm daily.

The Police picked up for allegedly writing on social media that he would topple the government if the E-levy bill is passed.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com/2022