Film Village: I’m highly disappointed in MPs in Ashanti Region — Broadcast journalist

An astute member of the movie industry in Ghana and Programmes Director of Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Okukuseku has expressed his disappointment in the Members of Parliament in Ashanti Region concerning the ongoing debate on the siting of the 'Film Village' in Ghana.

According to Okukuseku, the MPs should have been quick in pushing for the siting of the Film Village in the Ashanti Region rather than sitting unconcerned.

"I'm highly disappointed in MPs in Ashanti Region. Everybody knows how Kumawood is doing well in making good movies. Those MPs even buy our movies. It shouldn't have even come out for people to debate about where to site the Film Village. The Ashanti MPs should have been quick, long ago. Meanwhile, they need the endorsement of some of us during their campaigns in political season."

A cross section of movie personalities led by Nana Ama McBrown in some months ago presented a petition to government requesting that the proposed Film Village should be sited in Ashanti Region since the movie industry has a strong root in the region.

There has been rumours in the news that the government is planning of siting the Film Village in the Eastern Region, the home region of the President of Ghana.

Even though government has not given any statement and indications, a lot of Ghanaians who love local movies seems not to buy the idea of citing a Film Village in the Eastern Region.