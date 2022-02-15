Abronye DC detained over coup allegation against Mahama, charged for publication of false news

Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye better known as Abronye DC has been detained by the police by the Accra Regional Police Command.

He has been charged on two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

Abronye DC is expected to appear before court tomorrow February 16.

"We urge the public to be circumspect in all their dealings including pronouncements since anyone who falls foul of the law will be taken through the due process of the law," a statement issued by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Public Affairs Unit Juliana Obeng.

This was after the Ghana Police Service invited him to its regional headquarters in Accra over allegations against Former President John Dramani Mahama.

The invitation follows claims that the former President is conniving with Al Qaeda to stage a coup in Ghana.

Abronye DC made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show "Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues on the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convenor Oliver Barker on his attempt to stage a coup if E-levy is passed.

With the attention of the Ghana Police Service drawn to the allegation, it has issued a press release noting that it has extended an invite to the NPP communicator to come and answer some questions.

The Police statement adds that if Abronye DC fails to honour the invitation by 4pm today, officers will be assigned to arrest him.

“The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup.

“The Accra Regional Police Command has invited Mr. Kwame Baffoe to report to the Regional Headquarters by 4 pm today to assist investigation failure of which he will be arrested,” a Police press release said on Tuesday morning.