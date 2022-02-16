ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bono East immigration repatriates 358 irregular migrants

Social News Bono East immigration repatriates 358 irregular migrants
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has repatriated 358 irregular migrants in the Bono East to their respective countries of origin, Chief Superintendent Mr.

Enoch Abrokwa, the Bono East Regional Commander of the GIS, has announced.

     He said those irregular migrants had entered the country through unapproved routes and they were from Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso and Niger.  

   “The repartition was conducted successfully through the commitment and hard work of the personnel of the Command and other supporting security agencies and they deserve commendation.”

    He told the Ghana News Agency that the GIS was determined to go to every length to protect the country's borders to enhance national security.

    Mr. Abrokwa said he found it deeply troubling that despite the dangers associated with irregular migration, many of the young people would not listen and continued to make the perilous journey, through the Sahara Desert to Libya and across the Mediterranean to look for better lives.

    He counseled the youth in the region against embarking on such travels.

If anybody wants to travel outside they must acquire relevant traveling documents and to seek advice from the GIS officials before traveling.

 GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
You don't strike when there's negotiation, it puts pressure on the other party — NLC to UTAG
16.02.2022 | Social News
Concerned Youth of Amasaman chase MP to declare stance on E-Levy
16.02.2022 | Social News
One dead, 4 injured in Kwame Danso fire tender accident
16.02.2022 | Social News
‘UTAG is bound by their sworn affidavit to resume work’ – NLC
16.02.2022 | Social News
Okuapemman Old Students: Adehye 94 fetes street kids in Accra in pre-valentine giveaway
15.02.2022 | Social News
Opoku Ware School shaped me — Dr. Akoto
15.02.2022 | Social News
Ato Forson: Prosecution to file outstanding witness statement by February 12
16.02.2022 | Social News
Film Village: I’m highly disappointed in MPs in Ashanti Region — Broadcast journalist
16.02.2022 | Social News
Transport operators, government meeting end in stalemate
15.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line