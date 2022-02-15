Transport operators, government meeting end in stalemate

The government and the Coalition of Private Transport Operators have today still not been able to reach a consensus over the appropriate rate for fares increment.

The coalition proposed an increment of 20% while government insist that 10% increment is enough, hence the disagreement.

The second meeting between the two parties which lasted for three hours on February 15 ended inconclusively as both parties are not willing to put their foot down on their positions

The meeting has been postponed to Friday, February 18, 2022 with the coalition meeting on Wednesday, February 16 to deliberate among member on the way forward.

Initially, the operators threatened a 30% percent increment in transport fares as a result of the increment in fuel prices over the last couple of months.

They say that the fuel increments is impacting negatively on their business.

The Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado noted that the 30% increment will take effect at all cost.

He said come February 19, 2022, the 30% increment on transport fares will take effect.

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but Ghanaians should expect the announcement of the increment from now to the 19 th of this month. We will publicize it,” he told Citi news.