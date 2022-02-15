Nima clash: Leader of Kumodzi group, 3 others granted Ghc80,000 bail each

One of the leaders of the two rival gangs involved in the deadly clash that occurred at Nima a few weeks ago, Ibrahim Hussain alias Kumodzi, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Leader of the ‘Kumodzi group’, was admitted to bail on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 together with three other suspects.

The 3 other suspects include Aziz Suleman, Zakari Mohammed aka Miller and Farouk Dawda aka Omoni.

All 4 were admitted to a bail of GHS80,000 each with two sureties each.

They are also to report to the Nima Police twice a week.

The 4 were have been charged with conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons and causing harm to two persons.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They are also to reappear in court on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

Meanwhile, the leader of the other group, Bombom, is, still on the run.

The police administration had set aside a GHS20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the leaders of the two rival gangs behind the mass violence.

The Accra circuit court on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, granted 8 out of the 12 suspects arraigned in connection with the violence, a bail bond of GHS80,000 with two sureties each.

