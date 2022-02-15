Group to arrest telcos in re-registration of SIM cards

The Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers has served notice it will begin an exercise to arrest the Telecommunications Companies (telcos) engaged in the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card re-registration exercise.

According to the group, the exercise undertaken by the Telcos is illegal and must not be allowed to continue.

The group is of the view that the Telcos have no legal backing to embark on the exercise adding that the National Identification Authority(NIA) has come out to say that it cannot guarantee the synchronization of the data being collected by the Telcos as part of the SIM card re-registration exercise.

The convener of the group, Ras Mubarak speaking in an interview with Nana Ama Agyarko on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, said “we have a right to effect a citizen’s arrest.”

“The law gives the citizens the mandate to arrest anybody engaged in illegalities in the country,” he added.

He noted that “we will be combing the various offices of the Telcos and if it is found out that they are engaged in the SIM cards re-registration exercise we will cause their arrest under the provisions of the law provided by the 1992 Constitution for a citizen’s arrest.”

He explained that the Telcos cannot be seen to be engaging in such illegalities for well-meaning people to look on.

He urged all Ghanaians to distance themselves from the exercise adding that the Telcos have no mandate to block their SIM cards.

“Save yourselves from suffering for six hours a day only to register a SIM card,” he said

---Classfmonline.com