Ho: Fear grip residents as criminals ‘butcher’ young man over phone

Residents in Ho, particularly those living around the Ho Technical University (HTU) have been gripped with fear after a recent robbery attack by unknown assailants.

The incident which occurred last Sunday night, February 13, 2022, behind the University towards Gemfuga Hostel within the Bosontoe electoral area, left a young man with wounds on his head and shoulder.

The area used to be prone to such attacks three years back until constant reports to the Police led to several swoops and lightning of the vicinity.

Residents had also been urged to keep the nearby bushes low to reduce attack spots and hiding places for unscrupulous people.

It appears the assailants have devised a new modus operandi where they lay an ambush in plain sight; pretending to be students and walking individually at strategic distances. Other times they move with motorbikes.

They hide sharp objects and casually request phones, money, and other personal effects from victims. The slightest resistance causes them to reveal the weapons and inflict injuries.

In the latest attack last Sunday night, at about 9:00 pm, a young man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking along the road that connects to the Southern Gate of HTU. He was in the company of a lady. They were attacked by three other young men who pretended to be living in the vicinity.

The robbers, who were wielding a sharp weapon suspected to be a machete, demanded mobile phones and other personal belongings.

The attackers, considering the possibility of some resistance from the gentleman, allegedly inflicted deep wounds on his head and left shoulder, leaving the lady unhurt.

A resident, Seyram, who chanced on the incident while driving scared off the assailants and rushed the victim to the Ho Technical University Clinic for medical attention.

Seyram later made a Facebook post on the incident, which reads, “Ho is becoming increasingly dangerous. Just this night I chanced upon this young man who was being butchered by three other young guys wielding machetes at Ho poly small gate because of a Techno spark 5 phone!”

Although further checks reveal the victim was neither a Student nor a Staff of HTU, the incident has ignited fear and panic among students of both HTU and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) who have hostels littered in that enclave.

Other residents in the area are also unhappy with the situation, Wilson Elorm told DGN Online that the closed Police checkpoint in the area should be restored. More so, authorities or HTU and UHAS should put resources together and equip their security with motorbikes for random patrols.

---Daily Guide