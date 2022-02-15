Stratcomm Africa wins two wards at Public Relations Excellence Awards

15.02.2022 LISTEN

Strategic Communications Africa LTD. (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier full service communication agency, won two awards at the Annual Public Relations Excellence Awards held at Dodi place in Akosombo on Friday 21st January 2022.

The multiple award winning agency was this time recognised as excelling in respect of communication content in its campaign delivery (Best content) and also for communication for nonprofit purposes (Best in Nonprofit communication).

The citations accompanying the two awards said, Stratcomm Africa “Provided regular, relatable and relevant content, packaged in engaging and easy to consume ways to key stakeholders.” In respect of the award for best in nonprofit communication, which was in respect of communication about Covid -19, the citation said, “Stratcomm Africa planned and executed an effective relationship, strengthening communication with a PR strategy, which yielded demonstrable results.”

The Public Relations Excellence Awards, the flagship recognition activity of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, awards members for excellence in various aspects of public relations/communications delivery.

Mawuko Afadzinu, President of IPR Ghana says, “Our Institute promotes excellence through constant learning and relearning and we honour and reward excellence as this contributes to the growth of our profession.”

Esther A.N Cobbah, Founder of Stratcomm Africa said, “Excellent content is critical for impactful communication and that is the trademark of Stratcomm Africa. We at Stratcomm Africa, also deploy the excellence in communication for non-profit purposes to benefit society, not just for commercial purposes. We are therefore delighted to receive this year, the awards for Best content and Best in Nonprofit communication.”

Stratcomm Africa turns Twenty-Eight years this year. In this period, it has continued to provide professional support to individuals and organisations, public and private, local and international, in numerous industries including agriculture, aviation, finance, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, manufacturing and fast moving consumer goods. Development related programming - health, gender, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), child and youth development issues etc. have also been among the areas that have been addressed effectively by Stratcomm Africa.

Stratcomm Africa’s professional excellence has been consistently recognised by the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, in different award categories, including Outstanding PR Agency of the year. Stratcomm Africa also continues to be recognized internationally.