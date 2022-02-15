Police arrest 25 robbery suspects in massive swoop across the country

15.02.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of twenty-five (25) robbery suspects across the various regions.

The arrests were made after successful operations between February 1, and February 14, 2022. It is part of the continuous efforts by the security agency to fight crime in the country.

"Within the past two weeks, from 1st to 14th February, twenty-five (25) robbery suspects have been arrested in various regions across the country,” part of a Police statement issued via its Facebook page said on Tuesday.

The suspects include Moses Walewale, Kwame Ansong, Nana Kow Mensah, Eric Abi Aidoo, Bismark Abugri, Kanita Gariba Zule, Eliasu Awudu, Abubakar Ali, Haruna Mohammed, Nicholas Mills, and Dennis Mawuli.

The others are Nana Kwame, Jojo Kwame Nhyira, Kwadwo Peter aged, Kwame Barko, Ebenezer Pupulapu, Francis Mahama, Alexander Agyeman, Badu Gabriel, Nii Addo, Kwesi Arthur, Evans Koffie, Baba Shaibu Iddrisu and Michael Divuo.

The success of the Police operation was possible due to the effective collaboration between the service and the affected communities.

The Police note that it is confident if it receives continuous support from communities, it would be able to better fight crime to keep the citizenry safe at all times.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank all members of the public who supported us in these operations.

“We are confident that if communities continue to partner the police in our crime-fighting efforts, together we can make our country safer today than it was yesterday, and more peaceful today than tomorrow,” the Police statement concludes.