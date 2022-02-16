Anloga: CEO of Everlove TV supports physically challenged girl child with crutches

16.02.2022 LISTEN

Mr Francis Everlove Tay, the Chief Executive Officer of online television station, Evelove TV, has supported a physically challenged 11-year-old class one girl of Tegbi Evangelical Presbyterian basic school in the Anloga district of the Volta region with crutches on Monday, February 14, 2022.

The crutches will aid her to walk to and fro school as well as in the community.

According to Mr Tay, the pupil was spotted by his team some months ago with the walking difficulties.

He disclosed to ModernGhana News that, the gesture was to show love and care to the girl on the Valentine's day.

Mr Tay said they are working to put things together to extend help to physically challenged persons in other districts and beyond.

Mr Seth Goka and Madam Atsufui Bakah, who are the parents of the girl thanked Mr Tay for his kindness.

"We thanked you very much for your gesture toward our child who is physically challenged, may God bless you," they added.

Madam Zita Eyram Kofi, the child's teacher also thanked Mr Tay for his support.

She stated that, due to the physical nature of the child, she feels isolated during break times while others mingled, interact with each other playing outside the classroom.

She added that she will help protect the child and the crutches.

Madam Asiwome Kofi Kumah, the headmistress of Tegbi EP Basic School also mentioned that there are other physically challenged pupils who also need some support from the general public.

"We also have some children who are partially impaired, hearing impairment among others who also need the public supports," she stated.

She appeals to the general public to help children who are physically challenged in any way possible.

She debunked the perception that being physically challenged is a curse.

"Being physically challenged is not a curse from God. God has His own ways of doing wonders and we should not look down on such people with such conditions," she emphasised.

She also urged physically challenged people to be hardworking and stick to their goals in life.

She challenged them to work towards their aims and goals and should not let anyone shut their dreams for them.