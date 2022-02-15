ModernGhana logo
Tema benefits from LCB Worldwide Ghana’s free Market Centres fumigation

General News Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu
Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu

The Market Centres Fumigation Project being championed by Crisis Management Company LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has reached Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The fumigation exercise which was done in Tema on Sunday, February 13, 2022, saw the complete fumigation of the offices of the Tema Municipal Assembly, the Tema main Market in Community 1, spare parts shops and electrical shops at the Mankoadze roundabout.

In all, about Five Thousand (5,000) shops were fumigated free of charge in efforts by LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited to support government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, the Market Centres Fumigation Project is aimed at fumigating market centres across the country to lessen the risk of traders catching the COVID-19 Virus.

So far the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Eastern Regions have benefitted from the project with dozens of market centres containing more than Forty Thousand (40,000) Shops fully fumigated free of charge by the company.

Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu in an interaction with the media said the company was so far satisfied with the results and outcome of the exercise.

‘’We’re happy with what we have done so far in the regions we have covered. I’m reliably informed by the leadership of GUTA that the traders whose shops have been fumigated are going about their business in confidence, cognizant of the fact that their environment has been rid of any infectious pathogens and viruses. That is our aim in this project, to create a safe, secure and healthy environment for traders to go about their business without let or hindrance,’’ Mr. Abu said.

He added that ‘’we will continue to implore the traders to compliment this gesture by adhering to the safety protocols at all times. This way, we’ll all be contributing our quota towards the fight against the pandemic with the conviction that together we can win.’’

Mr. Clement Boateng, the first Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association on his part, lauded Authorities of the Tema Municipal Assembly and the traders for their cooperation which made the exercise a success.

He reiterated GUTA’s desire to ensure that the Ghanaian trader’s interest is protected at all times and that they operate in a conducive and congenial atmosphere.

Mr. Boateng who was full of praise for LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited for carrying out the fumigation exercise at the market centres free of charge, hinted that the next beneficiary of the project will be the Western Region which will be done soon.

