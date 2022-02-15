Assin North MP pleads not guilty in court; granted GHS100,000 bail

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson has been admitted to a bail of GHS100,000 after pleading not guilty to charges brought against him by the Attorney General.

The embattled Parliamentarian is facing charges of deceit of a public officer, forgery of passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.

Arraigned before the Accra High Court today for the first time after being served, the MP for Assin North pleaded not guilty to all the five charges.

Subsequently, James Gyakye Quayson was granted a GHS100,000 bail with one surety.

Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire who was the Presiding judge in court today ordered the prosecution to file disclosure documents and have the same served on the accused person.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah stressed that the allegations of witch-hunting by members of the Minority in Parliament are neither here nor there.

“The simple truth is that the rule of law must prevail and that is what we are doing,” he emphasised.

If found guilty by the court, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson will lose his right as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to March 15, 2022.