ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda to stage coup in Ghana – Abronye DC alleges

Headlines Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda to stage coup in Ghana – Abronye DC alleges
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye DC has alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama has met the Al Qaeda militants to plot a coup in Ghana.

According to the NPP stalwart, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.

Abronye DC made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show "Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues on the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convenor Oliver Barker on his attempt to make a coup if E-levy is passed.

According to him, the embattled Oliver Barker was a former presidential staffer under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Abronye Kwame DC questions why former President Mahama will tweet under Oliver Barker post if he has no idea of what he is planning for.

He finally called on Ghanaians to accept the E-levy for more developmental projects.

Source: hotfmghana.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia launches online programme offering over 3,000 free courses
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Report or be arrested — Police go after Abronye DC over coup allegations against Mahama
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Court grills Ato Essien during cross-examination
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Keeping Barker-Vomawor for 58 hours without bail affront to ex-CJ’s ‘valedictory judgment’ – Martin Kpebu
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Running Fourth Estate doesn’t make you headmaster of journalism — Mensah Thompson jabs Manasseh Azure
15.02.2022 | Headlines
If you don’t pay E-Levy free SHS will be cancelled and it will affect your children – Okyere Baafi to Ghanaians
15.02.2022 | Headlines
You have been a monumental failure to our democracy; I reject your allegations – Madina MP jabs GBA
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Striking UTAG returns to court with NLC over ensuing impasse today
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches IOLP to offer over 3,000 free certificated courses
15.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line