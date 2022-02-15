Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda to stage coup in Ghana – Abronye DC alleges

The Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Abronye DC has alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama has met the Al Qaeda militants to plot a coup in Ghana.

According to the NPP stalwart, John Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.

Abronye DC made the allegation on Hot 93.9FM’s political -talk show "Dwene Ho Bio” hosted by Agya Wusu while responding to issues on the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convenor Oliver Barker on his attempt to make a coup if E-levy is passed.

According to him, the embattled Oliver Barker was a former presidential staffer under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Abronye Kwame DC questions why former President Mahama will tweet under Oliver Barker post if he has no idea of what he is planning for.

He finally called on Ghanaians to accept the E-levy for more developmental projects.

Source: hotfmghana.com