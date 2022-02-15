ModernGhana logo
Abronye DC invited by Police over coup allegations against Mahama

15.02.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has asked the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC to present himself to the police for investigations.

This is in relation to allegations he made against former President John Dramani Mahama of planning to stage a coup in the country.

The police have in a statement on February 15, are asking Abronye DC to report at the police regional headquarters today by 4pm today.

The police statement noted that he will be arrested if he fails to turn up.

The police stated that, the public would be updated on developments in this regard.

