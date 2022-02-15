NLA and EOCO collaborate to stop lotto fraudsters

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) have joined forces to curb the activities of lotto fraudsters in the country.

The collaboration is a part of efforts being made by the two companies to ridding the country of scammers who use their organizations to dup people.

The Director General of NLA, Sammi Awuku stated that his outfit would not hesitate to wage war against persons using NLA to dup Ghanaians.

He noted that some persons posing as employees of the company defraud others while some operate without licenses.

According to him, the war has led to the rest of many persons who have been found culpable.

“Government is losing several billions of cedis as a result of activities of these lotto fraudsters. We have waged a war and started arresting them but it is my hope that with your intervention we will remedy the situation and save a lot of cash for development”, he expressed optimism.

In a courtesy call on February 14 to the NLA boss, the newly appointed EOCO boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah reiterated EOCO's readiness to help deal with the fraudsters.

COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah emphasised that with EOCOs sophisticated technology they would ensure that lotto fraudsters.

She expressed her outfit's support to the NLA in its dealings but cautioned the authority against misappropriations.