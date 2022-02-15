ModernGhana logo
Ghana is in a state of disarray but gov’t is focused on milking Ghanaians with more taxes – Duffuor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has lamented how government is pushing more taxes to milk Ghanaians in the midst of hardships.

In a post on the Twitter page of the former Minister for Finance, he notes that Ghana is currently in a state of disarray.

Citing inflation, strike actions, as well as media censorship, Dr. Duffuor recommends that government as a matter of urgency sit up to sort things out immediately.

“Our country is in a state of disarray. From inflation to strike actions and media censorship, we continue to experience dreadful challenges while the gov't is focused on milking more taxes from desperate people. The gov't must sit up,” the Ghanaian politician said in a Tweet.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is one of a few leading members of the NDC tipped to contest for the flagbearer position to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Although he has not officially made any pronouncement, he opened up on his Presidential ambition during an engagement with the media last year.

