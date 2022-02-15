Free SHS: Restock pantries or fresh students risk eating ‘one-way’ food – NAGRAT to government

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for immediate re-organization of the Free Senior Secondary School (Free SHS) programme or fresh students risk eating one way unbalanced food while on campus.

According to NAGRAT, schools are about re-opening in the month of April for freshers and there is no plan in sight for the organisation of the stores of the various Senior Secondary schools as part of the rollout of the Free SHS programme.

NAGRAT is of the view that the Free SHS programme is a laudable programme but it needs a bit of fine-tuning as many of the headteachers in recent times who are seen as managers of the programme, are unable to speak about challenges confronting the policy.

The president of the association, Mr Angel Cabonu, made this call in an interview after some headteachers met with the Ministry of Education ahead of the plans for the admission of fresh students into senior high schools.

Mr. Cabonu was speaking on Asaase Radio explained that schools are about admitting freshers and food supplies to the various schools have been delayed.

He warned that if care was not taken students on the various campuses will be compelled by the school management to eat one kind of food on campus.

He explained that before the introduction of the Free SHS, school managements were buying food supplies on credit and paying back after students have finished paying their fees.

But today, he said fees are not charged as a result of the Free SHS programme and food supplies taken over by the Buffer Stock Company Limited but the supplies have always been delayed leading to students being fed with one kind of food item as breakfast, lunch, and supper.

He said the stores of the various schools are depleted and the finished stocks have not been replenished by Buffer Stock Company limited

---Classfmonline