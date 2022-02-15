Keeping Barker-Vomawor for 58 hours without bail affront to ex-CJ’s ‘valedictory judgment’ – Martin Kpebu

A human rights lawyer has called out the management of the Ghana Police Service for disgracing the “valedictory judgement” of the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to Ghanaians.

According to the lawyer, the leadership of the police command must bow their heads in shame for the detention of the convener of #FixTheCountry movement, a pressure group over a coup comment on social media.

Mr. Martin Kpebu said when the Chief Justice was leaving office, she left a landmark judgment that made it possible for people to be bailed on public holidays and on weekends.

He explained that the former CJ’s judgement was for the purpose of correcting some of these abuses on the part of the police.

The actions of the police in the matter of the arrest of the convener of the movement, Oliver Barker-Vomawor, and detaining him for more than 48 hours according to Mr Kpebu was a gross disrespect to the judgement delivered by the former C.J. for the good of society.

Mr. Kpebu expressed these concerns on Accra-based Joy FM.

He bemoaned that Mr. Oliver Barker-Vomawor was in custody for 58 hours without bail when the law says it must not be more than 48 hours.

He said the accused person’s lawyer was also prevented from seeing his clients.

“The gross constitutional breach in the matter of the arrest of the young man is disgraceful,” he argued.

He added that the disgrace that has come upon the police administration led to the police administration going on a “Mary-go-round” over the kind of charges to prepare against the convener of the movement.

He said the police charges against Mr Barker-Vomawor moved from breaching public peace to a first-degree felony charge.

He noted that the police's decision that it could not go to court on a weekend to have the young man granted bail as stipulated by the law was disgraceful

