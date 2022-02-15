I'm ready to shoot and kill any coup plotter— Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

15.02.2022 LISTEN

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye better known as Abronye DC is asking Ghanaians not to spare anybody who threatens coup in the country.

He said anyone who threatens to stage a coup is an enemy of the state who needs to be eliminated.

The outspoken NPP stalwart incited Ghanaians to shoot and kill any coup plotter by stating that, " I am therefore ready to shoot anyone with the idea of taking the country back to coup days to protect and defend mother Ghana".

According to him, people died and families wiped out in coups decades ago.

"During the coup days, people were murdered in cold blood, married women were raped and robbed while innocent souls were killed," he said.

Commenting on the arrest of Mr. Barker Vormawor who has threatened to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Levy (E-levy) is passed on " Dwene ho bio" with Agya Wusu on Hot FM in Accra, Abronye DC explained that, the capacity to stage coup is not only by the military but any form of support, either financially or physical support by ordinary persons.

He noted that Mr.Barker has been a presidential staffer under the Mahama led-administration and may have links with people who can easily support his agenda against the Akufo-Addo government.

The law student noted that the 1992 constitution protects citizens who will fight coup plotters to the point of death to defend and protect it.