You have been a monumental failure to our democracy; I reject your allegations – Madina MP jabs GBA

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu has hit back at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

He said he rejects all claims of being irresponsible and unprofessional.

The GBA blasted the MP in a statement on Monday in a reaction to his interview with the media during the ‘Yentua demo’ last week.

During that interview, Francis Xavier Sosu noted that the next NDC government would deal with all political judges when it returns to power.

“If you are a judge, your fidelity is to the constitution of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If you allow yourself to be used as a political judge so that you can do the bidding of the ruling government be warned, be warned because we are watching closely and in the event that there’s change of power, every political judge will be fished out, every political judge will be dealt with politically,” the MP told journalists.

Having watched the interview, the GBA says it finds the assertion by Francis Xavier Sosu very unprofessional, unfortunate, irresponsible, distasteful, and same smacks of deep-seated ignorance, as the tenure of judges per the Constitution, 1992, and other relevant laws, is never in any way whatsoever tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed.

The GBA adds that it takes a dim view of the very unprofessional conduct of Francis Xavier Sosu and deems the same as an unwarranted, unnecessary, and unjustified attack on judges.

“…GBA views as unprofessional, irresponsible, and totally out of place for a Lawyer to make utterances in the nature of those by Francis Xavier Sosu.

“The GBA wishes to strongly advise ALL lawyers, irrespective of their status in society, to refrain from visiting unwarranted and unnecessary attack on members of the Judiciary and Judges for that matter,” part of a GBA release on the matter reads.

Not moved by the GBA statement, Francis Xavier Sosu has stressed that he wonders if the association still exists in the country following its loud silence on critical matters of national concern which relate to the Bar, Legal Education, Mistreatment of Lawyers, lack of welfare for Lawyers, Human Rights abuses, Press freedom, and justice delivery among others in Ghana.

Insisting that he rejects all allegations from the GBA, the Madina MP adds that he stands by his comments.

“I reject the allegation of being unprofessional and irresponsible and would reiterate that the GBA is rather a monumental failure to our democracy and I take strong exceptions to the Statement of the leader. A cursory look at the Objects of the GBA Constitution in Part 1, Section 2 clearly shows that the GBA has lost its focus and relevance long ago,” the MP has said in a statement.

Francis Xavier Sosu adds, “Needless to say, let me be clear that I stand by my statement any day, any time. The Statement was a conditional statement and no amounts of twists and turns will extricate judicial officers and judges who would allow themselves to become agents of political partisan agenda.”

Find a copy of the Madina MPs statement below: