Thank you for sympathizing with me on the death of my mother — Bawumia to Yagbonwura

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamuud Bawumia on Monday, February 14, 2022 has conveyed words of appreciation to the King of Gonja, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa Jakpa I.

He said during a visit to the Jakpa Palace at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The visit according to the Vice President was to thank the King for showing him love, sympathy and also commiserating with him and his family during the death and funeral performance of his late mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia who died on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Dr. Bawumia, who was accompanied by his siblings to the Jakpa Palace on Monday said the Yagbonwura dispatched a powerful delegation to commiserate with their family at Walewale in the North East Region last year.

"Not too long ago, the unfortunate thing happened and my mother passed away and we held the funeral in Walewale. I was soo touched by the support and sympathy of the King of Gonja State, His Royal Highness Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I. He sent a very powerful delegation to Walewale and I would never forget it. They say that in times of trouble that is when you know the people who love you and he showed me love", the Vice President said.

He added that since the funeral, he has not had the opportunity to come to the palace to thank the King for his support.

The Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamuud Bawumia was accompanied to the Jakpa Palace by the Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Lawyer Abu Jinapor, the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, MP for Gusheigu, Hon. Hassan Tampuli and other government appointees.