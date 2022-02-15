ModernGhana logo
Bawumia launches IOLP to offer over 3,000 free certificated courses

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, February 14, launched an Integrated Online Learning Program (IOLP) offering over 3,000 free certificated courses and industry attachment for the youth as well as professionals.

The Integrated Online Learning Program will be run by the University of Ghana in collaboration with international partners including Alison, Leyden Educational Foundation and SOLNetwork.

Dr Bawumia pointed out that the advancement of ICT has called for online learning as a feasible and economically appropriate means of extending quality higher education, offering several benefits including saving time and money, better retention of taught material, and consistent and standardized training every time for every learner.

— Classfmonline.com

