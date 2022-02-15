ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eardrum of Connect FM journalist damaged

Headlines Eardrum of Connect FM journalist damaged
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A medical report from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region indicates that the right ear drum of the Connect FM journalist who was severely beaten by police has been perforated.

The journalist, Eric Nana Gyetuah, was assaulted at the God is Love Chop Bar by some men in plain uniforms purported to be police officers.

After subjecting him to severe beatings, the supposed officers handcuffed and dumped him at the back of a pickup vehicle with registration number WR-3213-13 and charged him at the headquarters of the Western Regional Police command .

He was later granted police enquiry bail.

Since the incident happened, the journalist, who is also the producer of Connect FM's morning show Omanbapa, has been complaining of frequent yellowish discharges from his right ear.

He also complains of severe headache.

He reported at the ENT Clinic of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital , where series of medical examinations have confirmed that his right eardrum has been damaged.

“On examination, the right eardrum (tympanic membrane) was perforated with mucopurulent fluid in the external auditory and carnal,” part of the medical report indicates.

His employer Media General transported him on an emergency to see a specialist in Accra for further treatment.

In the meantime, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police , Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has met the assaulted journalist to take initial report on what transpired on the day of the incident for thorough investigations to be conducted.

—3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Police is not the right instrument to determine false news in Ghana — Prof Karikari
15.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo reappoints Elsie Addo Awadzi second deputy governor Bank of Ghana
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Cocaine trafficking syndicate of Ghanaian origin busted, jailed in UK
14.02.2022 | Headlines
OneGhana Movement condemns alleged coup comments by Oliver Barker-Vormawor
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo then, not Akufo-Addo now; it appears we’re living in a military regime – Full Gospel Church International President
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Deep-seated ignorant Xavier-Sosu political comment, attack on judges unprofessional – GBA
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Chief Justice didn’t respond to us – Police on why Vormawor was detained for 52 hours
14.02.2022 | Headlines
'Accord Oliver Barker-Vormawor his full rights, treat him with absolute human dignity' — OneGhana Movement to Police
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor to announce conclusion on case involving ex-PPA boss; 44 others under investigation
14.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line