Eardrum of Connect FM journalist damaged

A medical report from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region indicates that the right ear drum of the Connect FM journalist who was severely beaten by police has been perforated.

The journalist, Eric Nana Gyetuah, was assaulted at the God is Love Chop Bar by some men in plain uniforms purported to be police officers.

After subjecting him to severe beatings, the supposed officers handcuffed and dumped him at the back of a pickup vehicle with registration number WR-3213-13 and charged him at the headquarters of the Western Regional Police command .

He was later granted police enquiry bail.

Since the incident happened, the journalist, who is also the producer of Connect FM's morning show Omanbapa, has been complaining of frequent yellowish discharges from his right ear.

He also complains of severe headache.

He reported at the ENT Clinic of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital , where series of medical examinations have confirmed that his right eardrum has been damaged.

“On examination, the right eardrum (tympanic membrane) was perforated with mucopurulent fluid in the external auditory and carnal,” part of the medical report indicates.

His employer Media General transported him on an emergency to see a specialist in Accra for further treatment.

In the meantime, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police , Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has met the assaulted journalist to take initial report on what transpired on the day of the incident for thorough investigations to be conducted.

—3news.com