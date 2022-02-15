A/R: 3 injured in Feyiase accident

15.02.2022 LISTEN

Three people are feared dead with four others sustaining various degrees of injuries after two vehicles crashed at Feyiase along the Atonsu Kuntenase highway in the Ashanti Region.

The accident which involved a commercial Trotro bus with registration number AS 2845-X and a Chevrolet private mini cab with registration number Aw 5624-21 occurred on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Some eyewitnesses in an interview with this reporter said the Trotro vehicle which was fully loaded somersaulted four times immediately it clashed with the minicab.

The injured they noted have been rushed to the Atonsu Government Hospital while those in critical condition sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

"The two cars were en route Aputuogya to Kumasi but we do not know exactly what caused them to clash at that moment," One Mr Kwadwo Nkansah told this reporter.

Some witnesses however accused the private car of causing the accident.

They claim the driver was on high speed crashing into the Trotro bus.