Appiatse Explosion: Residents are fed up with too much rice; bring maize, gari, beans and yam — NADMO to philanthropists

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has called on philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to vary the food products they donated to the Appiatse fund.

Speaking to Joy News, Bright Adjei, the Camp Manager said the most of food items donated are mainly of rice.

According to him, the people of Appiatse are not used to rice as a staple meal.

He noted that the residents at the camp have largely called for maize, gari, beans and yam amongst others to balance their diet.

NADMO said that a variety of meals would balance the diet of the displaced people of Appiatse and help boost their nutrition level.

He added that kenkey was the main staple in community "so maize would provide a better alternative to rice."

Bright Adjei stated, “The food items had more rice and right now we need some maize, beans, gari, and smoked fish so that they can have a balanced diet. It’s like most of the donors coming are donating rice so we’re appealing to corporate bodies to help us with that.”

He stressed that the displaced needed more tents and especially for couples.

Appiatse was hit by a tragedy on January 20 when a truck carrying mining explosives caught fire and exploded in the community leading to the total destruction of the whole community.

Some 13 people died with several others injured.