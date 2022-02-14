ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Appiatse Explosion: Residents are fed up with too much rice; bring maize, gari, beans and yam — NADMO to philanthropists

Social News Appiatse Explosion: Residents are fed up with too much rice; bring maize, gari, beans and yam — NADMO to philanthropists
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has called on philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to vary the food products they donated to the Appiatse fund.

Speaking to Joy News, Bright Adjei, the Camp Manager said the most of food items donated are mainly of rice.

According to him, the people of Appiatse are not used to rice as a staple meal.

He noted that the residents at the camp have largely called for maize, gari, beans and yam amongst others to balance their diet.

NADMO said that a variety of meals would balance the diet of the displaced people of Appiatse and help boost their nutrition level.

He added that kenkey was the main staple in community "so maize would provide a better alternative to rice."

Bright Adjei stated, “The food items had more rice and right now we need some maize, beans, gari, and smoked fish so that they can have a balanced diet. It’s like most of the donors coming are donating rice so we’re appealing to corporate bodies to help us with that.”

He stressed that the displaced needed more tents and especially for couples.

Appiatse was hit by a tragedy on January 20 when a truck carrying mining explosives caught fire and exploded in the community leading to the total destruction of the whole community.

Some 13 people died with several others injured.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Appiatse Explosion: Male victims complain of sexual weakness, erectile dysfunction — Psychologist
14.02.2022 | Social News
BOST Board cautions workers to refrain from granting interviews over laying of wreaths with MD's name
14.02.2022 | Social News
We are worried about Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest, he's our lawyer – Family of Kaaka
14.02.2022 | Social News
Muntaka to assist victims of Akwatialine wood market fire
14.02.2022 | Social News
'I'm not scared of death, I've been pronounced dead before and rain woke me up' — Adib Saani
14.02.2022 | Social News
Northern Regional Minister commends Lamashegu chief for saving police officer, calming tensions
14.02.2022 | Social News
Treason charge against FixTheCountry convener baseless, statements come nowhere near being treasonous – Kwaku Azar
14.02.2022 | Social News
Pay us or forget about Green Ghana Project – Youth in Afforestation to gov’t
14.02.2022 | Social News
Arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor has further exposed the rot in the system — #Fixthecountry member
14.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line