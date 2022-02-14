ModernGhana logo
Man faces court for concealing "wee" in ceiling, fridge
Samuel Quarcoo, aka “God is Good” who was found in possession of 16 and a half compressed slabs of cannabis at Avenor, Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The cannabis was not only found hidden in the ceiling of his bathroom but some were retrieved from his tabletop fridge and under his sofa chair.

Charged with unlawful possession or control of narcotics drugs, possession or

ownership of property obtained by trafficking in narcotic drugs, Quarcoo, also known as, “Donpiito,” pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, admitted Quarcoo to bail in the sum of GHC 10,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear for the Case Management Conference on March 3.

Narrating the facts of the matter, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) E. Nyamekye, said the complainants in the case were personnel of the Drugs Law and Enforcement Unit, Criminal

Investigations Department, Headquarters.

ASP Nyamekye said Quarcoo claimed to be a trader and a resident of Avenor, Accra.

The prosecution said on April 9, last year, at about 2:30 pm, the complainants acted on intelligence and arrested Quarcoo in his room at Avenor.

It said a search was conducted in the accused person's room and a total number of 16 and half compressed slabs of cannabis was hidden in the ceiling of his bathroom, a tabletop fridge in his hall and another, found under his sofa.

The prosecution said, in addition, an amount of GHC 1,624, 12 silver rings, seven silver neck chains, two silver earrings, two silver bracelets, an iPhone eight plus and a Samsung phone suspected to proceed, and property acquired from the trafficking of the drugs, were recovered.

It said the accused in his caution statement claimed ownership of the exhibits and mentioned one Kweku in the Volta Region as his source of supply.

The prosecution said the accused, however, failed to lead the Police to the said Kweku.

It said forensic examination on the exhibits tested positive for cannabis with a net weight of 11.830 grammes and 11.75 grammes respectively.

The prosecution said based on receipt of the forensic test report, Quarcoo was charged.

GNA

