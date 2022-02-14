ModernGhana logo
BOST Board cautions workers to refrain from granting interviews over laying of wreaths with MD's name

BOST Board cautions workers to refrain from granting interviews over laying of wreaths with MD's name
The Board of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), has urged Management and Staff to remain calm and refrain from granting interviews which may cast aspersions on any person or groups either within or outside the company.

The Board has further urged management and staff of the company to continue to work in harmony and remain focused on consolidating the gains BOST has made in recent times.

A statement signed by Mr. Ekow Hackman, BOST Board Chairman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said the security agencies have commenced investigations into the laying of wreaths at the entrance of its Head Office.

Wreaths bearing the name of the Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Provencal, were laid in front of the Head Office building at the early hours of Monday, February 7, 2022. The wreaths, which had the inscriptions, “RIP Mr. Edwin Provencal”, “Rest well” are believed to have been laid by some unidentified persons.

The board has therefore asked its management and staff to remain calm as investigations continue.

“The Board would like to use this opportunity to inform all stakeholders that the incident has been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigations to be conducted," the statement said.

