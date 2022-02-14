ModernGhana logo
OneGhana Movement condemns alleged coup comments by Oliver Barker-Vormawor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Pressure group, OneGhana Movement has condemned the alleged coup comments by FixTheCountry convener Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor that has landed him into trouble.

The activist on Monday, February 14, 2022, was arraigned before the Ashaiman District and charged with treason felony.

The charge has been slapped on Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor after a social media post last week where he gave an indication that he would embark on a coup if the Electronic Transaction Levy was approved by Parliament.

Referencing how the citizenry must at all times defend the Constitution against any attempt to suspend or overthrow the government, OneGhana Movement has condemned the pronouncements of the FixTheCountry convener.

“Article 3 (4) of the 1992 constitution enjoins all citizens of Ghana to at all times, as a matter of duty, defend this Constitution against any attempt to suspend or overthrow it.

“Citizens must therefore not at any time, directly or indirectly, be promoting, aiding, demanding, inciting, or organising any attempt to overthrow our constitution. We, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicating that he will "do the coup'" himself,” part of a press release issued by the OneGhana Movement has said.

Meanwhile, the Movement demands Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor be accorded his full rights guaranteed under the Constitution and treated with absolute human dignity in the management of the investigations or prosecution if any.

Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor will reappear in court on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Read the full release from OneGhana Movement below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
