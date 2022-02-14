ModernGhana logo
Deep-seated ignorant Xavier-Sosu political comment, attack on judges unprofessional – GBA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has described as unprofessional and irresponsible the comments from Madina Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Xavier Sosu describing members of the bench as 'political judges.'

Engaging the media on the sidelines of the ‘Yentua’ demonstration organised by the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last week, the MP indicated that the next NDC government would deal with all political judges when it returns to power.

“If you are a judge, your fidelity is to the constitution of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If you allow yourself to be used as a political judge so that you can do the bidding of the ruling government be warned, be warned because we are watching closely and in the event that there’s change of power, every political judge will be fished out, every political judge will be dealt with politically,” the MP told journalists.

Having watched a video of the interview, the GBA says it finds the assertion by Francis Xavier Sosu very unprofessional, unfortunate, irresponsible, distasteful, and same smacks of deep-seated ignorance, as the tenure of judges per the Constitution, 1992, and other relevant laws, is never in any way whatsoever tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed.

The GBA adds that it takes a dim view of the very unprofessional conduct of Francis Xavier Sosu and deems the same as an unwarranted, unnecessary, and unjustified attack on judges.

“…GBA views as unprofessional, irresponsible, and totally out of place for a Lawyer to make utterances in the nature of those by Francis Xavier Sosu.

“The GBA wishes to strongly advise ALL lawyers, irrespective of their status in society, to refrain from visiting unwarranted and unnecessary attack on members of the Judiciary and Judges for that matter,” part of a GBA release on the matter reads.

The GBA advise lawyers to always be circumspect and make strenuous efforts to make or give a true representation of the position of the law on each and every matter at all times.

Read the GBA release below:

