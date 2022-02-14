'Accord Oliver Barker-Vormawor his full rights, treat him with absolute human dignity' — OneGhana Movement to Police

Civil Society Organisation (CSO), OneGhana Movement is asking the Ghana Police Service to accord embattled FixTheCountry convener Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor all his rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

The activist was arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, after his arrest, last Friday over a publication made on social media where he allegedly threatened to stage a coup if the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is passed by Parliament.

While the case is adjourned to Monday, February 28, 2022, OneGhana Movement has issued a statement asking the Police to treat Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor with absolute human dignity.

“We commend the Police for its initial steps into investigating the publication of Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor. We, however, demand that he is accorded his full rights guaranteed under the Constitution and treated with absolute human dignity in the management of the investigations or prosecution, if any,” part of the One Ghana Movement issued on Monday, February 14 has said.

Meanwhile, the Movement stresses that it condemns the statement by the FixTheCountry convener that has led to his arrest and prosecution.

“We, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicating that he will "do the coup'" himself. As a lawyer and a significant personality in the forefront of thought leadership and constructive socio-economic change, we believe Mr. Vormawor must have known better and acted responsibly as a citizen of Ghana,” the statement adds.

One Ghana Movement urge Ghanaians to desist from making pronouncements that directly or indirectly, promote, aid, demand, or incite, any attempt to overthrow our constitution.

“We should be reminded that while we have rights as citizens, our rights come with responsibilities, and we must live up to them for the betterment of Ghana,” the One Ghana Movement statement concludes.

Read the full statement below: