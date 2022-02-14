Valentine paraphernalia floods Kumasi markets

The immediate picture that catches the attention of shoppers and passers-by to most markets and shopping malls as well as wayside shops in the Kumasi metropolis are the Valentine's Day paraphernalia.

The red-clothed paraphernalia includes gift cards, flowers, chocolates, toffees, teddy bears, and other attractive packages.

Red attires, shoes, and bags are also being displayed openly to dramatically fascinate and appeal to customers.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the central business district of Kumasi on Monday morning revealed a warmth display of various gift items to mark this year's love day celebration.

Some traders in these items who spoke to the GNA said demand for gift items were usually high on Valentine's Day.

Madam Ernestina Frimpong, a Trader, at the Kejetia market told the GNA that she switched to the sale of Valentine products because the season was prudent for high patronage of such items.

She said some customers requested surprise deliveries, “which I do package and deliver to them as part of my services.

I am always sales-oriented in this love season since it contributes a lot to my sales and income.

I will advise other traders to get involved in the sale of Valentine's paraphernalia”, she stated.

Madam Frimpong said she wanted to make the product readily available to customers when the need arose.

Another trader, Akua Danquah, said the sale of the items were good, adding that, she was surprised at the high level of preparedness people were showing for the celebration.

She said as compared to last year's sales, this year was a bit higher and was confident that, by the end of the celebration, all her items would have been sold out.

“All that I want to achieve is to make the items available to people who want gift items for their friends and loved ones.

When the season is over, I will go back to what I sell,'' she said.

Madam Akosua Duku, a gift shop owner at New Kejetia market, also expressed satisfaction about the high sales of Valentine's paraphernalia at her shop this year.

“I would like to urge the public to consider the Valentine Day celebration as an important day.

The youth should desist from acts that at times create a bad name for the day, and rather, celebrate it in a loving and a decent manner,'' she stated.

Mr Moses Addai, a Pharmacist, at R&B Chemist at Adum, said for some years now, the youth had not been rushing for condoms, as was done in the past.

He said some youth these days were on family planning contraceptives giving them a leeway to have safe sex.

He added that this week, the sale of contraceptives was on the rise especially the emergency pills as compared to condoms.

Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14, although it is not observed as a public holiday in any country.

It originated as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early saints named Valentinus.

The day is recognised as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and romantic love in many regions around the world.

The celebration is mostly characterised by the wearing of red clothes by celebrants.

In Ghana, the day is also designated as the National Chocolate Day, purposely for the eating of chocolate made in Ghana from Ghana's Cocoa as part of efforts to promote made in Ghana goods.

