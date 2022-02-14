E-Levy: GHS89,000 blown on each townhall meeting — Stranek-Africa reveals

14.02.2022 LISTEN

The Strategic Thinkers Network Africa (Stranek-Africa) is calling on the government to slow down on its townhall meetings for the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) after disclosing that it is costing the taxpayer over GHS89,000 per event.

The government through the Ministry of Finance and Information in the last few weeks has organised three different townhall meetings in Kumasi, Tamale, and Koforidua in a bid to provide education for the Ghanaian people on why the introduction of the levy has become necessary.

Having followed the meetings, Stranek-Africa has issued a statement stressing that the government is spending too much.

According to the Network, the monies being used to put together on the E-Levy could be saved and put to other uses.

“When we take a closer look at the cost of venue, publicity, fuel for Ministers of State, Accommodation, transportation for participants, the media, branding of the venue, refreshment et cetera, it is estimated at GH₵ 89,400 per town hall meeting according to our research.

“Little drops of water they say, makes an ocean hence those monies could be saved to resolve the lingering financial issues facing the country which seems to rise day after day,” parts of the release from Stranek Africa signed by Executive Director Nii Tettey Tetteh has said.

Stranek-Africa suggests that government slow down with the series of town hall meetings and resort to other means of addressing the people of Ghana with regards to the concerns of E-levy.

It recommends that the government can resort to the use of the media and information centres across the country, Municipal or District Chief Executives as well as assembly members talking to people within the district, municipality, or electoral area among others.

Read the full release from Stranek-Africa below: