‘Provide evidence or retract claim that wreath laying was done by staff’ – BOST MD hot

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Mr. Edwin Provencal, has been given an ultimatum by the staff of the company to either provide evidence or retract and apologize for accusing them of laying wreaths on the premises of BOST.

The Professional and Managerial Staff Union of the Industrial and Commercial Union of BOST (PMSU-ICU of BOST) in a statement dated February 9, 2022, raised eyebrows concerning an interview granted by the MD of the Oil Company suggesting that workers could be behind the anonymous wreaths laid with inscriptions of his name on them wishing him dead.

“We also disagree and take serious exception to the interview granted by our MD, Mr. Edwin Provencal, suggesting that workers could have done such an insensitive act.”

“They see such comments as one liable for damaging the reputation of the workers of the company, and further went on to demand he provides evidence or retract his statements and apologise to the staff within 5 working days from the dated statement.”

“Such loose comments and unsubstantiated allegations have the potential of hurting the professional reputation and careers of all BOST workers. The MD has the option of providing evidence to support such allegations or retracting and apologizing forthwith…… The MD is entreated to do what is necessary within 5 working days from the date of this statement.”

This means he has 3 working days more to meet the demand of the staff.

Last week, some anonymous person or persons laid wreaths in front of the BOST head office bearing the Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Provencal's name.

Some inscriptions on the wreaths were; “Rest well”, “RIP Mr. Edwin Provencal.”

Reacting to these, Mr. Provencal says it is strange but not unexpected as it was meant to discourage his attempts to fight corruption in the industry.

“Lately, transport owners' activities on the adulteration and tampering of seals which is curbed by BOST and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has made us targets.”

---citinewsroom