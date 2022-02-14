Appiatse Explosion: Bar lumber, flammable trucks from plying roads in middle of towns — Group to Government

14.02.2022 LISTEN

The coalition of National Youth Organizers in a press statement today has stated that government must put in place concrete measures to prevent more tragedies like Appiatse instead of the fines and the measures it has put out.

The group stated that the governments proposed measures would not resurrect the dead or bring peace to the mentally psychologically pained members of the community.

According to the group, government has to ensure that, all trucks such as lumber trucks, flammable trucks and trucks that weigh 60 tons and 5 meters in height should be prevented from plying on roads that are in the middle of town.

They added that the government in ensuring sustainable measures should facilitate transportation of delicate and sensitive logistics such as explosives and other heavy machinery to their destination by rail.

The group in its suggestive measures for government included that, major roads should be situated in the outskirts of the town instead of through the town where tragedies like what happened at Appiatse could occur.

The group noted that these measures would end the “unfortunate and preventable accidents on our roads.”

See below the full statement.

LET APEATE ACCIDENT ADVISE THE WAY WE CONSTRUCT OUR ROADS, COALITION OF NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers, still grieve over the unfortunate incident that happened at Apeate in the Western region of Ghana.

After the whole country was thrown into a state of mourning, it looks like life is gradually returning to normalcy and the tragedy being forgotten.

More so is the fact that government has been beating its chest after fining Maxam Ghana, Six million dollars ($6 million) as if by doing so, those who died will resurrect, and those who suffered both physical and psychological injuries, lives will be the same.

Indeed this has been the thinking and action of governments over the years. Once a tragedy occurs every state institution whose negligence caused that strategy all of a sudden wakes up, puts up a three day wonder show, pretending to work, and returns to sleep, when time water down the grief of Ghanaians and the affected victims.

This attitude and approach by governments over the years has only led to the recycling of the same incidents, accidents and tragedy.

We the Coalition of National Youth organizers suggests that henceforth, all major roads should be cited at the outskirts of the town, instead of passing it through the middle of the town.

Again all trucks such as lumber trucks, flammable trucks and trucks that weighs 60 tons and are of 5 meters height should be prevented from plying on roads that are in the middle of the town.

Explosives and any other flammables should be properly checked at the ports and other entries into Ghana before they are sent to their destinations.

Government in the future should plan facilitating transportation of such delicate and sensitive logistics such as explosives and other heavily machinery to their destination by rail and at a good fee.

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers is urging government to strongly consider our suggestions to end most of the unfortunate and preventable accidents on our roads.

Signed

Osei Kofi Acquah

General Secretary the Coalition of National Youth Organizers

National Youth Organizer for the CPP