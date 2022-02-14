ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nadowli/Kaleo chiefs appeal for restoration of Speaker Bagbin's security

Headlines Nadowli/Kaleo chiefs appeal for restoration of Speaker Bagbin's security
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Traditional Rulers in the Nadowli/Kaleo District of the Upper West Region have appealed to the Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Seth Amoama, to consider restoring the military attachment to the Office of the Speaker of 8th Parliament.

At a press conference at Kaleo, the traditional rulers from the five paramountcy and traditional councils in the Kaleo Traditional Area, expressed dissatisfaction with the unnecessary delay in bringing back the military attachment to the office of the Speaker of Parliament

“We wish to state that the action by the Military High Command smacks of bad faith.  It jeopardises the safety and security of our dear hardworking son, who has lived all his Life serving our dear nation, Ghana,” the chiefs stated.

In a statement read by the Sankana Naa, Naa Pagran-Nige Mornaa, Paramount Chief of the Sankana Traditional Area, he explained that the withdrawal of the Military attachment by the Military High Command to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament has made the life of Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament unsafe.

 The chiefs contended that over the past one month, they had not been able to sleep over “this heart-wrenching development,” saying, “we seem not to understand the reason given by the Military High Command for the withdrawal of the military attachment to the office of the Speaker.”

The chiefs therefore appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to call the “Big men of the Military High Command” to order.

The statement noted that in Ghana's political history, the current parliament was different from previous ones.

“It is a hung parliament, which as we all know, is bedeviled with open fights among the two main opposing groups and there is the urgent need to secure the Office of the Speaker of Parliament with the deployment of soldiers to ensure his safety,” the chiefs pointed out.

They acknowledged that in his work as a long serving Member of Parliament and Minister of State, Mr Bagbin had actively and ably contributed to the development of this nation on a scale that is unmatched. 

“It therefore beats our imagination that such a distinguished citizen, once cherished, awarded and applauded by many for his matchless contribution to the development of this country, is rather the one at the receiving end of his bizarre denial of basic privileges such as the provision of security by the Ghana Armed Forces, most especially given the configuration of the current parliament as it stands.

“It must be noted that Rt. Hon. Bagbin has selflessly and diligently contributed the best of his intellect, energy and time to the service and development of Mother Ghana – both in Parliament and Government – mostly at a great discomfort to his personal life and family for almost three decades now,” the statement added.

The traditional rulers noted that even before he became a politician and a Member of Parliament, he had throughout his life practice as a Lawyer, kept faith with this oath to defend the defenseless.

According to the Chiefs, they sighted a letter allegedly signed by the Chief of Staff of the Military High Command, which stated that the attachment of the four military officers did not follow the right procedure and that they were being withdrawn for appropriate steps to be taken to regularize their stay.

The Sankana-Naa, Naa Pagran-Nige Mornaa, Takpo Naa, Naa Widaana-Nanga, Kaluri Naa, Naa Tindaana, Gyilli Naa, Naa Badienaang Sanyellah and Gbankor Naa, Naa Jamaa Matarah with other sub-chiefs attended the press conference.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Chief Justice didn’t respond to us – Police on why Vormawor was detained for 52 hours
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor to announce conclusion on case involving ex-PPA boss; 44 others under investigation
14.02.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: GHS89,000 blown on each townhall meeting — Stranek-Africa reveals
14.02.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy will be meaningless unless linked with complete fiscal transparency, accountability – Occupy Ghana
14.02.2022 | Headlines
‘Provide evidence or retract claim that wreath laying was done by staff’ – BOST MD hot
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony for allegedly threatening coup
14.02.2022 | Headlines
'We queued to vote and we shall hold you to account' – Korankye Ankrah to political leaders
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Arrested FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor faces court today
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Tamale: 24-year-old man chased to chief's palace, shot dead by Police in Lamashegu
14.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line