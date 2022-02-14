ModernGhana logo
Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony for allegedly threatening coup

The Police has charged #FixTheCountry conveynor Oliver Barker-Vormawor with treason felony.

He appeared before the Ashaiman District Court today, Monday, February 14.

He was denied bail and remanded into custody.

The Presiding Judge, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes said taking into consideration the nature of the offense, her court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.

She, however, directed that Mr of Oliver Barker Vormawor be allowed access to his lawyer, and three family members from 10am to 4pm daily.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” a Police statement issued on Saturday morning said.

He was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command Friday 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

